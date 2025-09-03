Mayor Wu, Superintendent Skipper knock on doors Boston students before start of classes

BOSTON — Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper are actively engaging with students in Boston through a door-knocking initiative to prepare them for the upcoming school year.

The effort, part of the Boston Public Schools Re-Engagement Center, focuses on students with a history of chronic absenteeism, aiming to reduce dropout rates and encourage school attendance.

“Students cannot learn if they are not in school. And that sounds very simple, doesn’t it? And yet the reason why students are not in school is so complex,” said Mary Skipper, Superintendent of Boston Public Schools.

The initiative kicked off on Copeland Street in Roxbury, where Mayor Wu and Superintendent Skipper spoke with a 19-year-old student, encouraging her to complete her high school education.

Mayor Wu even invited her to visit City Hall to explore potential job opportunities available with a diploma. Superintendent Skipper highlighted several barriers to attendance, including parent illness, mental health issues, caretaking responsibilities, and the need to work, which can lead to students dropping out.

Despite these challenges, the school system has seen a 10% reduction in absenteeism over the past four years. Skipper noted that while the current absenteeism rates in elementary schools are in the high 20s, and high schools in the high 40s, these figures are still lower than the national average. Mayor Wu addressed concerns about fear within the community, particularly regarding immigration status, emphasizing that Boston schools do not inquire about this when registering students. She reassured families that Boston remains a welcoming city for everyone.

The door-knocking campaign saw the participation of around 80 volunteers, the highest number to date, underscoring the community’s commitment to addressing absenteeism.

With the concerted efforts of city officials and community volunteers, Boston aims to continue reducing absenteeism and supporting students in completing their education.

The initiative highlights the importance of community engagement in overcoming barriers to education.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group