Cape Cod man convicted of raping teen at Truro home where he was contracted to work in 2015, DA says

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A Cape Cod man has been convicted of raping a teenager at a home in Truro where he was contracted to work in 2015, the district attorney said Friday.

Richard Reynolds, 52, of Barnstable, was found guilty of rape after a jury trial in the Barnstable Superior Court, Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement.

Reynolds’ bail status was revoked after the unanimous guilty verdict.

He remains in custody pending sentencing on June 4 in the Barnstable Superior Court.

In August 2015, prosecutors said Reynolds brought the victim to a home that he was contracted to work on in Truro and forcibly raped her.

The 18-year-old victim had been in the United States for approximately one month at the time of the rape.

Reynolds, who was 41 at the time of the rape, was friends with the victim’s mother. The victim considered him an “uncle” figure.

The victim came forward in February 2023, Galibois said.

“Coming forward to testify in a criminal case is never easy. Her testimony was critical in ensuring that justice was served,” Galibois said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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