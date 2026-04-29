NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A New Bedford student will have the opportunity to attend a FIFA World Cup match with all expenses paid after he won an art contest, competing against students across the globe.

Leo Silveira, a sixth-grader at Nativity Preparatory School in New Bedford, has grown up loving soccer.

“I was born in Brazil. I used to play soccer every day in Brazil too, and it’s one of my favorite sports,” Silveira said.

Silveira’s family came to the United States about five years ago when he was seven years old.

“It was a bit strange because it was a whole new place, new language, new everything,” Silveira said.

Silveira soon found his community and place at Nativity Prep, where he also discovered a new love for art.

Two months ago, Silveira had the chance to combine his love for both art and soccer when his art teacher told the class about an art competition for the FIFA World Cup.

“Leo’s face just beamed right away, immediately. We locked eyes, and he’s like, I’m doing this,” Aleisea Guzman, Silveira’s art teacher, said.

To enter the contest, students had to design an image representing their favorite soccer team competing in the World Cup. For Silveira, it was a no-brainer.

“I had a specific one which I really liked, which was a guy holding a banner for my team in Brazil saying ‘Vasco de Gama’ and instead of putting ‘We Will Eesist’ I put ‘Vamos Brazil’ and I kinda like took the idea and drew my art,” Silveira said.

New Bedford student wins art contest, tickets to World Cup match

Leo’s design also had a bigger message behind it.

“To show we can be different, but we are all gonna be the same when we are supporting Brazil,” Silveira said.

The winner’s work will be featured on that team’s bus for the World Cup. One winner was selected for each of the 48 teams.

A few weeks ago, to Silveira’s surprise, his mom received an email.

“My mom got an email from FIFA saying that we won, and she waited a bit so my dad could get home so we could all celebrate it together,” Silveira said.

“He kinda came to me and was like, ‘hey, I think I won, I’m pretty sure I won” and I started jumping, literally jumping for joy for the first time in my life," Guzman said.

Along with his artwork being displayed on the team bus for Brazil, Silveira also gets to attend a World Cup match with a guest.

“I thought the closest I would be to a World Cup would be watching on TV,” Silveira said.

“He is one of the most deserving students that I know for this achievement,” Guzman said.

Silveira and his dad will attend the Brazil vs. Morocco match at MetLife Stadium in June with all expenses paid.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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