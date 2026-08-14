Mayor Wu says ‘irresponsible’ to call in National Guard after two stabbings in Boston

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn arrived at the scene of a daytime stabbing near North Station on Thursday, suggesting the National Guard should be called in to help.

This was the second stabbing in as many days in the city. Someone was stabbed to death at South Station on Wednesday night.

On Friday, the councilor further explained why he supports having a conversation about a potential military move.

“We are desperately understaffed in the City of Boston, and is there a role for the National Guard to play? Or is there not a role for them to play? It’s worth having the conversation,” Councilor Flynn said. “Terribly unfair what is happening to our police officers and their families.”

The councilor says he’s received calls from officers who say they’re having to work 16-hour shifts. That’s caused them to miss family events and struggle to have a good work-life balance.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu disagrees with Flynn on using the National Guard. She says violent crimes are lower than in previous years and wants to keep reducing the statistics, but without the military.

“Should not be a blanket call for federal militarization of our streets. I think it’s not only unproductive but unsafe for our residents, and we’ve seen that happen in cities around the country. It’s frankly foolish and irresponsible to make that call in this environment, especially. Being specific about what the causes are is the only way to help us get solutions.”

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association says they’re understaffed but are not at the level to call in the National Guard.

“The BPPA knows the answers to keeping the city safe: more officers on the street, in uniform, deterring crime, not responding to it after the fact. We know how to practice community policing. We just don’t have the bodies to do it right now.”

This debate comes ahead of the Boston Dominican Parade in Jamaica Plain on Sunday morning. Five people were shot at the event two summers ago. They all survived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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