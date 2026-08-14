Falmouth teen charged after allegedly grabbing, firing officer’s gun during arrest

A 19-year-old Falmouth man is facing charges after an officer’s gun went off during an alleged struggle while police were trying to arrest him.

Nathaniel Cronin is accused of leaving the scene of a crash and assaulting two officers, according to Seekonk police.

Police say they responded to a report of a car crash involving a motorcycle yesterday.

Police claim that Cronin had been riding the motorcycle and tried to run away while police and emergency crews were at the scene.

Police say during a struggle to arrest him, Cronin allegedly grabbed an officer’s gun, partially removed it from its holster, and the gun went off.

No one was hit by the bullet and officers were eventually able to subdue Cronin and take him into custody.

Cronin is facing charges of:

1. Assault and battery, attempt to disarm police officer

2. Assault and battery on a police officer (x2)

3. attempted Assault and battery by discharging a firearm

4. Discharge firearm within 500ft of dwelling

5. Trespassing

6. Disturbing the peace

7. Disorderly conduct

8. Vandalizing property

9. Resisting arrest

10. Operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license

11. Providing a false name to a police officer

12. Attaching a wrong motor vehicle plate

13. Unregistered motor vehicle

14. Uninsured motor vehicle

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