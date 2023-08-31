Maynard police release video of serious crash involving stolen car as search for suspects continue

MAYNARD, Mass. — Maynard Police are turning to the public for help in locating an organized group of suspects involved in fleeing the scene after crashing a stolen motor vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m. police received reports of individuals who were believed to be breaking into and stealing cars near Acton Street at Christmas Motors in Maynard, said police.

Upon arrival, officers observed several cars blocking the road way, and vehicles leaving the area of Acton and Brown Streets. One vehicle was observed driving down Route 27 and turning the wrong way onto Main Street. Officers activated their blue emergency lights and attempted to stop the apparently stolen vehicle.

Video released by police shows the driver of the vehicle speed off and crash around the area of 127 Main Street and then abandon the car and run off.

Several area police departments including state police responded to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect who fled due to the weather conditions.

A preliminary investigation determined that the suspects arrived in Maynard with vehicles stolen out of Leominster and Sudbury.

According to police the suspected stolen vehicles involved include:

A white BMW X4, which was stolen from Sudbury and later found unoccupied in Worcester late Wednesday morning.

A white Chrysler Pacific, which was stolen from Leominster and later found unoccupied and recovered in Fitchburg late Wednesday morning.

A gray Dodge Ram 4-door, which was stolen from Maynard and later found unoccupied and recovered in Maynard.

A gray Toyota Rav4, which was stolen from Leominster and has not been found at this time.

A gray Toyota Avalon, which was stolen from Maynard and recovered in Maynard following motor vehicle crash.

Police believe that there were at least eight to ten suspects and at least two other vehicles which were stolen from Leominster and remain missing at this time.

Maynard Police is asking anyone who may have ring camera footage during that time in the areas of Brown Street or Main Street to contact Maynard Police Sgt. Trista Manchuso or Det. Joe Morahan by phone 978-897-1011, or email tmanchuso@maynardpolice.com and jmorahan@maynardpolice.com.

The investigation remains active and on-going.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

