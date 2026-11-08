Jury to resume deliberations Monday in Matthew Farwell trial

BOSTON — The jury will continue deliberating the fate of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell on Monday.

Farwell is accused of killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby and staging her death as a suicide.

During closing arguments, both sides painted very different pictures of Birchmore. Prosecutors pointed to evidence that was presented during the trial, including Farwell’s DNA on the portion of strap around Birchmore’s neck that was tied to her closet door.

They said Farwell killed Birchmore to help conceal their relationship the day before his third child was born.

“On February 1st the defendant had a massive problem. He went to Sandra Birchmore’s apartment in a disguise; he killed her with a ligature and his hands and walked out.”

“He went to clean up the mess that he had created for himself years earlier,” said Prosecutor Brian Fogerty. Her loved ones claim Sandra wanted her baby, had support, and would have never taken her own life.

Farwell’s defense team argued that Farwell did not kill Birchmore, and she had referenced suicide in the past. His defense team said that when Matthew Farwell went to her apartment to end their relationship, she finally had “no one left.”

“When all is lost in life, and all hope is gone, and you’re alone in the world, are you going to pick your phone up? Or did she sit down and take that strap and sit down as she knew how to do and make the pain stop?” Kimberly Stevens said for the defense.

Jurors will have two counts to consider. Farwell is charged with “killing a witness or a victim” and “protection of unborn children.”

Eight men and four women will decide his fate. If convicted, Farwell faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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