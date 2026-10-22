Cement truck rolls over on I-495 in Mansfield, snarling morning commute

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A rollover crash involving a cement truck is causing delays for Thursday morning commuters on Interstate 495 in Mansfield.

The crash happened on the southbound side of the highway near West Street.

Video from the scene showed the cement truck on its side, blocking the right lane.

Cement truck crash on I-495

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area as crews worked to upright the truck and clear the scene.

Cement truck crash on I-495

The crash remains under investigation.

Catherine Parrotta will provide live traffic updates all morning on Boston 25 Morning News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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