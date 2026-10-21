Father of Sandra Birchmore’s unborn child expected to testify in Matthew Farwell trial

BOSTON — The father of Sandra Birchmore’s unborn child is expected to testify in the trial of Matthew Farwell Thursday.

Jason Pickard, a special agent with the FBI identified as the father while testifying, will not be the first person brought to the stand when court resumes.

First on Thursday, Detective Daniel Barber with the Stoughton Police Department will resume his testimony under cross-examination by the defense.

Barber told jurors on Wednesday that he and Matthew Farwell shared an office at Stoughton Police and they became very close.

Towards the end of 2020, Barber said he noticed Farwell’s demeanor changing, “he appeared to be very stressed out, he appeared to be flustered on occasion...” Barber continued, “...There appeared to be a lot on his mind...” and “I observed Mr. Farwell texting incessantly.”

When Barber asked Farwell if he was ok, he said Farwell responded, “I’ve got to put crazy back in the bag.”

Barber asked, “what does that mean?”

“I’ve got to put crazy back in the bag and it will be alright, everything will be alright,” Farwell told Barber.

Another Stoughton Police Detective, Sandra Barrett, told jurors she also saw changes in Farwell’s demeanor.

The month before Birchmore died Det. Barrett said, “There was a time I noticed he seemed agitated...” She continued, “...seemed stressed...” and “...Was frequently going outside to take phone calls...”

Barrett said when she asked Farwell if everything was ok he explained he was having problems with a female in his life, someone other than his wife.

Barrett told jurors Farwell then told her he believed he was fine and that “...the problem was going to take care of itself.”

The defense claims Farwell went to Sandra Birchmore’s apartment the night she died to end their relationship – and she took her own life.

Farwell was wearing a mask which the defense said was to conceal his identity and the affair during their opening arguments.

Barrett said she saw the surveillance video and adding that Farwell was “definitely against masks” and he thought they “were ridiculous.”

Detective Barrett and Detective Barber had a phone conversation on Super Bowl Sunday, which was after Sandra Birchmore died.

That call prompted Barber to call Farwell.

Barber said he told Farwell on the call that there was a rumor circulating that he had a sexual relationship with Sandra Birchmore.

“He denied it and he immediately asked me where did I hear that, who else knows, what are people saying about this?,” said Barber.

Jurors also heard from Birchmore’s friend Rebecca Chandler Wednesday.

She said Birchmore told her she had been with Farwell for ten years and “that they had an agreement that she would get pregnant by the end of the year.”

Chandler added she learned about a pregnancy agreement between Birchmore and Farwell, “that if she didn’t get pregnant that she would tell the wife.”

The prosecution asked Chandler to describe a sexual encounter between Birchmore and Farwell in the months before her death.

Chandler said, “They had sex after she was pregnant and he was aggressive towards her stomach.”

“He was more like forceful with his hands on her stomach,” added Chandler.

Chandler said she reached out to State Police after Birchmore’s death.

Birchmore’s hair stylist also testified Wednesday that she reached out to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office to provide information on Matthew Farwell.

Forensic Psychologist Dr. Lisa Rocchio took the stand as well and shared her expertise in understanding grooming and the five stages of grooming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group