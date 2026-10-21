Feds announce arrests in alleged multimillion-dollar sham marriage scheme in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Federal prosecutors in Massachusetts say six people have been arrested in connection with an alleged sham marriage scheme designed to help people obtain immigration benefits illegally.

U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Leah Foley announced Wednesday that the alleged operation spanned more than a decade and generated an estimated $6 million in profits.

Prosecutors identified Jennifer Gonzalez, a U.S. citizen, as the alleged ringleader of the operation. They say Gonzalez charged between $38,000 and $40,000 per marriage and arranged about 20 sham marriages each year for more than 10 years.

Authorities say the marriages were arranged specifically to obtain unlawful immigration benefits.

Foley contrasted the alleged scheme with the thousands of people who legally navigate the immigration system.

“To see a for-profit business whose sole purpose [is to] cheat and skip the line by simply paying for it must be so offensive and disheartening to those who follow our country’s laws,” Foley said.

Investigators allege Gonzalez used proceeds from the operation to invest in businesses and property in the Dominican Republic.

Federal prosecutors are continuing to investigate hundreds of reported sham marriages allegedly tied to immigration fraud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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