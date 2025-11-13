Massport unveils major upgrades at Logan Express location

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Massport is celebrating big improvements at the Framingham Logan Express, aimed at making travel to Boston’s Logan Airport easier and more efficient.

Expanded parking

Crews have doubled the number of parking spaces by adding three new levels to the garage, giving travelers more room to park and reducing congestion.

Faster shuttle service

The goal is to increase shuttle frequency, cutting wait times from 30 minutes down to 20 minutes for a smoother ride to the airport.

Coming next year

A new TSA checkpoint will allow passengers to clear security and check bags before arriving at Logan.

That pilot program is expected to launch next summer.

