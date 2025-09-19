Massport planning ‘remote terminal’ that allows passengers to skip Logan Airport security lines

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — The Massachusetts Port Authority is working to make traveling easier for people flying out of Logan Airport with a remote terminal.

The remote terminal would allow flyers to check their bags and go through TSA before arriving at Logan.

Rich Davey, CEO of Massport, said it’s a pilot program in the works for next summer.

The goal is to get people to Logan in fewer cars.

“The reason we are doing a pilot is I want to see if this is something people are interested in doing before we spend tons of money on a permanent facility,” said Davey.

The remote terminal would be at the Flutie Pass Lot near Framingham Lex Garage and would allow passengers to go through TSA screening and check their bags on site.

“I think it bodes well for the future,” said John Nucci, who sits on Massport’s Board of Directors.

The program would allow 15 to 30 passengers on a bus at a time, and as of right now, would stay the same price as Logan Express.

“We lose money right now on our Logan Express, it’s not a money maker but a way to get people here,” said Davey. “We’ll have to think about that and lay it out in our strategic plan, as well as what investments we need to make to get people here.”

If the pilot program is successful at alleviating congestion around and at the airport, Massport would launch it in other areas as well.

