Massport reveals $779K Logan migrant cost, $332K passed onto air carriers

BOSTON — Massport is revealing a price tag of $779,000 connected to thousands of migrants sleeping at Logan Airport through some of last summer.

Massport is also now disclosing that $332,000 was “incorporated into airline’s rates and charges paid by air carriers”.

The new information came to light after GOP Texas Senator Ted Cruz threatened to subpoena Massport.

An estimated 5,500 migrants flew into Logan from July 2023 through July 9th, 2024.

That led to increased security, terminal cleaning resources, and transportation costs.

“A senator has to take action just so taxpayers have some disclosure for how much we’re spending,” said Paul Craney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “Of course, all these costs, they’re getting passed down to the consumer, the taxpayer.”

Massport said it is working closely with the Senate Commerce Committee and is voluntarily cooperating with their request.

Senator Cruz said he made similar requests to the City of Chicago and the Port of New York and New Jersey and said both provided requested documents and communications.

