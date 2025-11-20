Massive search underway for one of Massachusetts’ most wanted fugitives

GARDNER, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police launched a massive search on Thursday for Aaron Pennington, one of the state’s most wanted fugitives.

The hunt for Pennington is being conducted in the dense woods surrounding Camp Collier in Gardner, marking the ninth search of the area as investigators continue to seek answers in a case that has gripped the region for more than two years.

Pennington is wanted for the shooting death of his wife, Breanne Pennington, inside their Gardner home on October 22, 2023.

Court documents reveal Pennington was distraught over his failing marriage and that Breanne planned to take the couple’s young children and return to Texas. Authorities also discovered a note suggesting the murder was premeditated.

After the killing, Pennington fled in a white BMW, which was later found abandoned near Camp Collier. Since then, the question has lingered: Is Pennington alive and hiding in these woods, or did he perish here? So far, investigators have found no trace of him.

Thursday’s search is a full-scale operation. State police have deployed their air wing, K9 units, boats, and ATVs to comb the rugged terrain. The command post is set up near the location where Pennington’s car was discovered, and teams are expanding outward from that point.

“These are very thick woods,” said Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward, who is at the scene documenting the extensive effort. “The hope is, if Pennington is still here — or if his body is here — they’ll find him and bring closure to the victim’s family.”

Authorities remain determined, emphasizing that the renewed search is part of their ongoing commitment to resolve this case.

Anyone with information about Pennington’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

