Mass. runner smashes 23-year Mount Everest record, reaches summit in under 10 hours

CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts native has made history on the world’s tallest peak.

On Wednesday, May 27, Concord’s Tyler Andrews set out to become the fastest person to climb Mount Everest. He did just that, breaking a 23-year-old record in dramatic fashion.

Andrews reached the summit in 9 hours and 55 minutes, beating the previous record of 10 hours and 56 minutes by a full hour.

“It’s my job to run up mountains really quickly. It’s a privilege, and I love doing it,” Andrews told Boston 25 Morning News. “When you’re running up mountains for your job, Everest is the natural pinnacle of that.”

He says the feat marked a breakthrough on his third attempt at Everest.

After two previous attempts on the Himalayan peak, Andrews says he returned with a new approach: a data-driven training strategy designed to maximize his performance at extreme altitude.

Before leaving for Nepal, Andrews underwent extensive testing at the Human Powered Health Performance Lab in Wellesley. There, specialists evaluated his aerobic capacity, endurance thresholds, strength and balance, and metabolic efficiency.

“They are one of the top sports labs in the country and were really able to look at my physiology and my mechanics, kind of what makes me tick as an athlete,” Andrews explained. “A lot of literal blood, sweat, and tears went into this one.”

Using those metrics, Andrews says he fine-tuned his training in a way he had never done before, despite his long, elite athletic career.

Andrews says his parents were the first people he called upon reaching Everest’s peak.

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“They still live in Concord, Mass., and they were able to talk to me all the way from Massachusetts to the top of the world,” Andrews explained, “That was really, really special. My family has been such an important part of my journey and my life.”

Andrews also revealed that the passing of his close friend, Gregory Krupa, fueled him to set the record.

“I was able to bring his picture to the top of the summit. It meant a lot for me to have him literally and figuratively with me along the way, every step of the journey, because he was such a strong support for me,” Andrews said.

Andrews describes himself as an “accidental athlete” and a self-proclaimed data enthusiast. Originally focused on a career in music, he began running recreationally before taking the sport more seriously.

After graduating from Tufts University in 2013, his running career surged. He went on to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials twice, set nearly 100 national and international records in distance and trail running, and compete on some of the world’s most iconic and challenging peaks.

His drive was evident long before Everest. As a child, Andrews battled a rare and potentially fatal blood disease, an experience that he says helped shape his resilience and determination.

That same mindset has fueled his ability to push physical and mental limits throughout his career.

Andrews is currently vacationing and resting with his partner in Thailand, but he says he plans to chase other goals in the future.

“Definitely not finished, but going to give my body and mind a little bit of a break after such a humongous project,” he said.

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