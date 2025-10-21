Two years later, victim’s family urges Aaron Pennington to turn himself in

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Aaron Penington is now one of the Most Wanted Fugitives in Massachusetts

Two years after the cold-blooded murder of his wife, Breanne Pennington, Aaron Pennington is still out there.

No one knows if he is dead or alive.

But the hunt is on.

Mass State Police Det Lt John Sullivan is heading up the search.

“How frustrating is it that this guy is still out there?” Boston 25’s Bob Ward asked.

“For me, I’ve been doing fugitive (cases) for over a decade. I’ve never had a case like this,” Sullivan said. “We’ve done quite a bit on this case. It’s active. We revisit it constantly. Anything that actionable has come in we follow up on, but we are still nowhere.”

Investigators believe Aaron Pennington shot and killed Breanne Pennington in the bedroom of their Gardner home and then ran from their house.

Aaron Pennington’s white BMW was quickly found three miles away deep in woods near Gardner’s Camp Collier.

But, despite a massive land and air search, not a single trace of Aaron Pennington turned up.

Breanne, best known by her nickname Breezy, was the mother of four young children.

I spoke to Breanne’s aunt on the phone.

She believes Aaron Pennington is still alive.

“He wouldn’t go and hide to kill himself, when he knows there are death benefits for his children,” Hull said. “He definitely had a plan to execute Breezy. He communicated with numerous people at church that he was ten steps ahead of everybody.”

Aaron Pennington is 6’ 2, 175 pounds, police consider him armed and dangerous.

“We’ll never give up,” Det Lt Sullivan said.

“I’d like to see him stand up, be a man. Turn yourself in, Aaron,” Brenda Hull said. “Do it for your kids.”

If you have any TIPS in this case, contact Mass State Police VFAS at 1.800.KAPTURE.

