Massive fire destroys Chelsea triple-decker, leaves at least 7 people homeless

CHELSEA, Mass. — At least seven people are without a home Wednesday morning after a three-alarm fire tore through a triple-decker in Chelsea, according to fire officials.

The blaze broke out early Tuesday and quickly engulfed the building on Cottage Street. Firefighters say the back stairwell collapsed, and they remain concerned the roof could cave in.

Two neighboring homes were also damaged by heat and flames due to the tightly packed layout of the street.

Cell phone video captured the intensity of the fire as crews worked to prevent it from spreading further.

Chelsea Fire Department officials believe the fire started on the second floor. A neighbor told Boston 25 News they heard a clicking sound followed by what sounded like an explosion before flames erupted.

Everyone inside the home made it out safely, but residents have lost everything.

One neighbor described the fear of seeing flames spread.

“When I saw the flames going to the other house I was like, let’s hope this one doesn’t go to the next one,” the neighbor said. “Imagine a few more houses, it’s gonna be a horrible night for everyone.”

The Red Cross is assisting displaced families. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

