CHELSEA, Mass. — Fire crews worked to contain a fire that began in a Chelsea neighborhood on Tuesday night.

The roof of one of the multi-family buildings on Bellingham Street could be seen scorched by the fire.

Fire crews battling large fire in Chelsea neighborhood

When a Boston 25 news crew arrived at the scene, flames could still be seen erupting in the back of one of the buildings on Bellingham Street.

Fire crews battling large fire in Chelsea neighborhood

At least one ambulance was also called to the scene, among several fire trucks.

Firefighters could be seen hacking away at the back of the building to gain better access to the flames.

A resident told Boston 25 News he was concerned that the flames were going to spread even further and that the family inside the building where the fire began likely “lost ever.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group