Swimmers urged to use caution as summer heat arrives in Massachusetts

The summer heat is arriving early in Massachusetts.

“It’s getting warmer and warmer every day,” one swimmer at Concord’s Walden Pond said.

Walden Pond was packed with beachgoers Monday as the sizzling tempsures were only rising.

Many found themselves enjoying the water, whether they were swimming, fishing or even paddle boarding.

Like most public waterfronts before Memorial Day Weekend, though, Walden Pond doesn’t have a lifeguard on duty yet.

“It’s even though we don’t have lifeguards on duty, be smart, be safe, buddy system, ask someone to keep an eye on you,” Rama Valianti, who was enjoying a swim, said.

Concord’s Fire Chief, Brian Whitney warns the water can be deceiving though, and it is important to know your surroundings.

“it can be much more hazardous in a lake environment or a pond environment you could have crevices or debris,” he said.

He also wanted to put out the reminder, just because it’s hot outside doesn’t mean the water will be warm. He says it is so cold that it can still cause hypothermia and that only adds to the drowning risks.

“Cold water can draw your energy from you real rapidly and cause drowning faster than you might think 90 degrees air temperature you might have 60 degrees at best water temperature,” he explained.

“Don’t jump, don’t dive especially... just enter the water safely. If you do enter too fast there’s a thing called a torso reflex which causes you to gasp because of the cold water,” he added.

Even the most experienced swimmers at the pond admitted it is important to stick to the shoreline.

“In some areas it drops off very quickly, like very quickly almost off a cliff,” Scott Shaffer said.

Chief Whitney advises swimmers to make sure they aren’t swimming alone.

Most people down at the pond, already taking that advice.

“Make sure there’s other ppl around you know obviously we all take care of each other and a lot of people are wearing the bubbles now so they recommend/ require people wear the bubbles, a little buoyancy and plus you can see people,” Valianti said.

Since the warm weather is set to stick around, these swimmers know exactly where they’ll be too.

“I’ve been coming I think it’s now four days in a row, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday so maybe I can keep the streak going!” he said.

The chief also explained how important it is to call 9-1-1 as soon as possible when it comes to a water emergency. He says the minutes and response time can matter even more when it comes to someone in distress in the water.

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