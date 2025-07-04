Massachusetts teen flying around the world detained by Chilean authorities in Antarctica

A teen from Massachusetts is currently being detained by authorities in Antarctica.

Ethan Guo is accused of violating numerous laws while trying to fly to all seven continents.

According to his lawyer, Guo experienced in-flight complications and was forced to land in a region of Antarctica that has been claimed by Chile.

Chilean authorities say Guo never alerted them and by doing so, violated numerous national and international regulations.

A Chilean court launched an investigation into him

Boston 25 News spoke to Gwo last year regarding his mission to raise one million dollars for cancer research.

He’s expected to be detained for at least 90 days.

