‘A heart of gold’: East Brookfield mom mourns son killed in scooter crash

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. — An East Brookfield family is mourning the loss of 19-year-old Michael Earl, remembered for his kind heart and infectious smile.

The Clam Box announced over the weekend that one of its own had died following a crash outside the restaurant on Route 9, Saturday afternoon. Local authorities confirmed it involved an electric scooter, requiring life flight to a Boston hospital.

Earl’s mother, Jessica Aiken, says he was the kind of person who made everyone feel welcome.

“He was a heart of gold,” Aiken said. “He was my miracle baby and here I am now, 19 years later, I’m still here and unfortunately he’s not.”

The impact stretched far beyond his family.

Aiken says coworkers at The Clam Box described her son as someone with an infectious smile and contagious laugh.

In a social media post, the restaurant owners called him an unforgettable member of their work family.

“It made me feel amazing just know that he touched that many lives of people,” Aiken said.

They say Earl brought a light wherever he went.

His mom says that’s why the restaurant owners are planning to install a miniature light house: a permanent tribute they say reflects the way Earl lit up every room he entered.

“Beyond words. I really can’t even express how I feel. It’s just so amazing that my son was loved that much,” Aiken said.

Michael leaves behind his mom, aunts, uncles, cousin, and his girlfriend of two years.

Those closest to him are now left holding onto memories while trying to make sense of a loss that feels impossible.

“He was way too young. Gone too soon. It’s not fair but it’s my firm belief God had other plans for Michael,” Aiken said.

A GoFundMe has been created to help out Earl’s family with medical costs and funeral expenses.

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