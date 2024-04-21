Massachusetts teen poised to become youngest person to fly solo across all seven continents

MILTON, Mass. — An 18-year-old man from Massachusetts is attempting to break a world record by becoming the youngest person to fly solo across all seven continents and he’s doing it for a special cause.

“This plane has been heavily modified for this trip around the world,” said Ethan Guo, pilot.

Guo said his dream is fueled by his heart and desire to raise $1 million for St. Jude Children’s Hospital cancer research.

“A couple of years back, my cousin who was 18 at the time was diagnosed with stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” he said.

Guo was raised in Milton, Massachusetts, and said he’s been planning this journey since he was 13 years old, and now with his cause, he said he feels more determined than ever to accomplish it.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 Massachusetts teen sets off to become youngest person to fly solo across all seven continents

But, the mission hasn’t been without hurdles. He said he attempted the flight six months ago but encountered engine failure at 12,000 feet, grounding his plane for 3-4 months.

Guo said now that his plane has a new engine and nicer weather is moving in, he’s ready to tackle this task until he’s successful, encouraging anyone with a dream to chase it.

“At the end of the day it’s ok to be delusional, it’s okay to set big goals and it’s to dream big but when you dream big and you set big goals you have to be willing to sacrifice to accomplish what you want,” he said.

Guo said he hopes to begin his journey in mid-May and estimates it will take over three months to complete.

Fundraising link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group