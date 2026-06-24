15-year-old bicyclist killed in crash in Franklin, officials say

FRANKLIN, Mass. — A 15-year-old was killed while riding his bicycle in Franklin on Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Around 3:20 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist in the area of King Street and the Interstate 495 North off-ramp.

Callers reported that the bicyclist was a juvenile.

Life saving measures were initiated at the scene, and the bicyclist was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash is under investigation at this time.

The operator of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigations.

The Franklin Police Department extended its deepest condolences to the victim’s family, friends, and those affected by the tragic incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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