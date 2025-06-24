DANVERS, Mass. — For some students with disabilities, achievement isn’t about a report card. It’s sometimes just getting through the day or feeling comfortable doing something new.

Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh was recently in Danvers when hundreds of students celebrated everything they learned this past school year while showing off their athletic skills too.

The day was as bright as the smiles were radiant.

Students packed the field at St. John’s Prep in Danvers. More than 300 students from local collaborative schools came together for a Special Olympics.

“Pretty much the whole class comes together,” said participant Aiden Russell. “I think it just feels good.”

Massachusetts students with disabilities step out of the classroom and into community

A year-end Special Olympics was a chance to compete in running, long jump, and field hockey with a twist. But it was also an opportunity to get these students out of their buildings and put into action things they’ve practiced all year.

“Getting on the bus, getting into the community, being around other peers can be a significant challenge,” said Bill Bryant with the Crest Collaborative helped organize this event for four different collaboratives from across eastern Massachusetts; Crest Collaborative, SEEM Collaborative, Vally Collaborative and North Shore Consortium.

‘All of their work all year is successful because they come here and they have a really great day,” Bryant said.

“My favorite thing is the running race. That’s why I need to run,” said participant Anthony Rosario.

“Fun and excited and I get to see all my friends happy and having fun,” said participant Joshua Nieves.

“Sport isn’t for everyone, but it’s for everyone to try,” said Terry Keilty with Special Olympics Massachusetts says this is the payoff for trying.

“Oh, it’s wonderful. New experience, new things. You can take a lot of experience from that,” said participant Gavin McDarga.

A happiness found in the moments when you can just be yourself.

“If you are special in life, then that’s your superpower,” said participant Nicholas Porcaro. “So don’t ever feel like you’re useless. Don’t ever feel like you are nothing. Just feel what you matter most, and that is important.”

Massachusetts students with disabilities step out of the classroom and into community

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group