Boston fire rescues crane operator 200 feet in air amidst extreme weather

No injuries were fortunately reported after Boston firefighters rescued a crane operator who became stuck in a malfunctioning crane cab. — No injuries were fortunately reported after Boston firefighters rescued a crane operator who became stuck in a malfunctioning crane cab.

The incident took place Saturday afternoon at the Conley Terminal in South Boston.

The operator became stranded when the crane malfunctioned. Firefighters had to operate 200 feet in the air.

Firefighters worked under extreme weather conditions, including high winds and heavy rain, to reach the operator.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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