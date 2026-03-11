Massachusetts spent $56.6M on OnlyFans in 2025. See where Boston ranks on the list

BOSTON — Boston residents spend thousands of dollars on subscriptions every year, but more on some than others.

According to the company’s OnlyFans Wrapped 2025 analysis, Boston users spent $14,346,133 on the platform over the year, which is roughly $39,304 every day.

The spending places Boston 16th out of 167 U.S. cities analyzed for per-capita OnlyFans spending and 13th globally, underscoring what the report describes as the city’s “outsized appetite” for digital subscription content.

The city recorded $212,351 in OnlyFans spending per 10,000 residents, which is 2.7 times higher than the U.S. average of $77,334.

The report also shows that spending in Boston rose 4.09% compared to 2024.

Boston is also home to a large community of creators using the platform to generate income.

Researchers estimate that the city has 8,509 OnlyFans creators, equivalent to 126 creators per 10,000 residents.

“Every market tells a different story. Boston’s OnlyFans data reflects real consumer behaviour and a genuine creator economy — one that’s generating income, taxes and cultural conversations that go far beyond the platform itself," said Sam Pierce, CEO of OnlyGuider.

Across Massachusetts, residents spent $56.6 million on OnlyFans in 2025, about $155,068 per day statewide.

That places Massachusetts 22nd among all 50 states and Washington, D.C., for total spending on the platform.

The state accounts for 2.1% of the entire U.S. OnlyFans market, the report found.

The report estimates:

Boston: $14.3M total spending

$14.3M total spending Cambridge: $1.5M

$1.5M Worcester: $1.4M

$1.4M Springfield: $1.2M

$1.2M Lowell: $757K

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

