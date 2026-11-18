BOSTON — The Massachusetts POST Commission has suspended two officers indicted in a shooting that occurred earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the POST Commission announced that the two officers, Rudy Lewis and Jairo E. Polanco, were suspended after evidence showed that the officers “engaged or may have engaged in criminal conduct.”

This is in light of an incident that occurred on Valentine’s Day, when Boston police responded to 57 Cushing Avenue to reports of a woman in distress. According to police, the woman was screaming and holding a knife and was ordered to drop it.

The woman said that around four to five bullets went through her door and into a child’s bedroom. No injuries were reported.

Boston 25 Investigates learned that the two officers were indicted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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