Police: Boston officer discharges weapon during situation in Dorchester

BOSTON — A Boston police officer’s firearm had discharged during an incident in Dorchester, the department says.

The incident occurred around 10:39 p.m. on Saturday, when officers were dispatched to the area of 57 Cushing Avenue.

Initial information given by the police states that “an officer discharged their firearm, no one was shot, and the suspect is in custody.”

The person in custody was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

There is no further information available at this time, and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

