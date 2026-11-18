BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A former Cape Cod rowing coach pleaded not guilty Wednesday to several charges of aggravated child rape.

Guy Monseair, 57, appeared in Barnstable District Court on charges stemming from his time coaching at several rowing clubs on Cape Cod.

Monseair was living in New York, where he was coaching at another rowing club, when he was taken into custody.

Prosecutors said the alleged victim told authorities that she and Monseair had a “romantic dating relationship” beginning when she was 13 while he was her rowing coach on Cape Cod.

In 2009, prosecutors allege Monseair took a group of girls on a rowing trip to South Africa, where he and the alleged victim first engaged in sexual intercourse.

Prosecutors also said there were several reports that Monseair took photographs of the girls during the trip while they were changing, partially undressed or intoxicated.

According to prosecutors, an investigation was conducted at the time, but the girls “downplayed” what had happened. Prosecutors said the alleged victim’s decision to come forward later revealed additional details about what occurred during the trip.

The alleged victim also told prosecutors that she and Monseair continued to engage in sexual intercourse regularly and that their relationship lasted until she was in college.

Monseair, who is originally from Zimbabwe, was living in the Bronx, New York, before being extradited to Massachusetts to face the charges.

A judge ordered Monseair held on $300,000 bail and required him to surrender his passport. He was also ordered to have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 or the alleged victims in the case.

Monseair is scheduled to return to court in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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