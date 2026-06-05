Massachusetts Officials Intensify Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking Ahead of World Cup

BOSTON — As millions of visitors are expected to travel to the U.S. for the FIFA World Cup, Massachusetts officials are ramping up efforts to combat human trafficking, a crime they say could increase alongside the influx of tourists.

Federal, state and local law enforcement agencies are already working to identify potential victims and prevent trafficking-related crimes before the tournament begins.

“A global celebration must never come at the expense of human dignity and safety,” said Ted Docks, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Boston Division.

Advocacy organizations are also launching awareness campaigns aimed at educating the public about the warning signs of human trafficking.

Philippa King, CEO of the campaign organization “It’s a Penalty!” said major sporting events have historically been linked to increases in trafficking activity. The group works with host cities around the world to raise awareness and provide resources for victims.

King pointed to trends her organization observed during the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

“There was a 114% increase in online ads for young, fresh, teen new girls, and they were generally Eastern European,” King said.

According to King, the nature of those advertisements changed as visitors arrived in the city.

“Then suddenly it was South American, and the price went up from selling them for 300 euros up to like 1,200 euros,” she said.

Audrey Morrissey, a survivor of the commercial sex trade and co-executive director of My Life, My Choice, said community members can play an important role in identifying potential trafficking victims.

She encouraged people to be aware of warning signs, particularly among young people.

“If you see young people with dollar-sign tattoos, and they’re hesitant to explain what they mean, those are red flags,” Morrissey said. “If it’s young people who might have expensive clothing or expensive technology that you know the family can’t afford, those are red flags.”

Massachusetts leaders are investing $390,000 in grants to expand services for trafficking victims. The funding will support efforts including hotline expansion, emergency shelter access and mental health resources.

Gina Kwon of the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety urged residents to educate themselves and seek help when needed.

“Know the signs, know your rights and know where to get help,” Kwon said.

State police officials noted that human trafficking remains a significant concern in Massachusetts even outside of major international events.

According to Massachusetts State Police, nearly 300 arrests related to human trafficking were made in 2025. Investigators have also located more than 20 children who were taken to other states so far this year.

Officials say public awareness and community vigilance will be critical as the region prepares to welcome visitors from around the world.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group