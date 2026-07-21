2 people dead after fire tears through southern New Hampshire home

NASHUA, N.H. — Two people are dead after a raging fire tore through a multi-family home in the southern New Hampshire city of Nashua early Tuesday.

Crews responding to reports of a fire at an eight-unit building on Orange Street around 3:20 a.m. found intense flames erupting from the second floor, according to Nashua Fire Chief Steve Buxton.

Buxton said that multiple people were removed from the home, including two who died from their injuries. The names of the victims haven’t been released.

Nashua deadly fire

Video from the scene showed bright orange flames illuminating the sky.

Firefighters remained at the scene for hours, overhauling the home after significant smoke, fire, and water damage.

Buxton said the New Hampshire Fire Marshal’s Office is working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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