Massachusetts Lawmakers push new E-Bike safety rules

BOSTON — Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing new rules aimed at making e-bikes safer as the vehicles continue to grow in popularity across the state.

The proposal, included in a larger economic development package, would create a tiered system that determines where different types of e-bikes and other motorized bikes can legally operate.

Supporters say the changes come as hospitals report a sharp increase in serious crashes involving e-bikes, riders, and pedestrians.

A doctor at UMass Memorial Medical Center recently said the emergency department has gone from treating about one e-bike crash each week to between three and five weekly.

Those injuries range from broken bones to traumatic brain injuries, and in some cases, fatalities.

Under the plan:

Tier 1 e-bikes, capable of traveling 21 to 30 mph, would be allowed in bike lanes but prohibited from sidewalks and shared-use paths.

Mopeds and scooters traveling more than 30 mph and up to 40 mph would be banned from bike lanes, bike paths, sidewalks and shared-use paths.

Riders under the age of 16 would not be allowed to operate motorized bikes capable of speeds greater than 20 mph.

Helmet use would be required for all e-bike riders.

Supporters say the proposal is designed to improve safety for riders and pedestrians alike, particularly as crashes involving children become more common.

The Massachusetts House is expected to vote on the proposal today.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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