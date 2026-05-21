Massachusetts lawmakers push for more wrong-way crash technology after deadly incidents

Mass. — State lawmakers could debate adding more technology to Massachusetts road that try to prevent wrong-way crashes.

Senator Bruce Tarr’s Office said the State Senator will try to file an amendment to the state’s budget on Thursday.

The comprehensive wrong-way crash amendment would call for wrong-way detection systems and other technologies that improve roadway safety.

Senator Tarr told the Salem News that the death of Trooper Kevin Trainor is a tragic wake-up call for immediate action to prevent wrong-way crashes.

Tarr had already been working on wrong-way crash legislation before Trooper Trainor was killed, along with other wrong-way crashes, including Endicott College officer Jeremy Cole and Gloucester teen Christopher Dailey.

In 2022, MassDOT launched a pilot program to install wrong-way detectors to alert drivers and police when a car pulls onto the wrong ramp going onto the highway.

16 ramps still have those detectors installed today.

MassDOT said wrong way crashes have decreased over the years with 96 in 2023, 88 in 2024, and 66 in 2025. Of the wrong way crashes last year, 20 were deadly.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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