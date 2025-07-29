81-year-old pleads not guilty to deadly wrong way crash that killed teen in Gloucester, DA says

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A Reading man was arraigned Tuesday nearly a month after a wrong-way crash that killed one Gloucester teen and injured several others.

81-year-old Laurence Hayes was charged with motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, a felony, and two civil motor vehicle infractions.

He pled not guilty in Gloucester District Court and was released on personal recognizance with the conditions of home confinement with GPS monitoring. Hayes is also not allowed to drive.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says Hayes was driving his 2020 Honda CRV northbound in the southbound lane on the A. Piatt Andrew Bridge around 1:30 a.m. on June 30.

He struck a 2011 Toyota Corolla carrying two 19-year-old females and two 18-year-old males, all from Gloucester.

All occupants were rushed to area hospitals.

One of the male victims, Christopher Dailey, passed away on July 4 from his injuries.

Dailey had just recently graduated from Gloucester High School.

Hayes will return to court on September 23 for a pretrial hearing.

