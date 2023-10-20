Massachusetts health officials announce state’s 5th human case of West Nile virus

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday announced the state’s fifth human case of West Nile virus this season.

The infected individual is a man in his 70s who was likely exposed in Hampden County, according to state health officials.

“Although mosquito activity is decreasing with the cooler weather, some risk from mosquito-borne disease will continue until the first hard frost,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine M. Brown said in a news release. “People should continue to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito bites anytime they are outdoors.”

The risk of human infection from West Nile is currently moderate in Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Berkshire, Bristol, Hampden, Hampshire, Plymouth, and Worcester counties.

In 2022, there were eight human cases of West Nile virus infection identified in Massachusetts.

