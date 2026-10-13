Rain, wind, snow, and cold? What to expect from the next storm in New England

DEDHAM, Mass. — The next storm system headed toward New England will bring several rounds of weather impacts, from all-day rain in Massachusetts to possible snow farther north, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures.

The storm is expected to arrive Friday morning, bringing rain that could continue throughout much of the day, according to Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear.

How much rain could Massachusetts get Friday?

Current projections call for around a half-inch of rain Friday.

The rain will also come with breezy conditions, making for a damp and unsettled end to the workweek.

Conditions will begin drying out behind the storm, but much colder air will move into the region then.

Could it snow in New England this weekend?

While Massachusetts dries out Saturday, parts of northern New England could see some snow as colder air sweeps in.

Any snow threat would be focused farther north as the storm pulls away and the weekend begins.

How cold will it get in Boston?

Saturday will turn much colder and windier despite clearing skies.

Boston is expected to reach only around 49 degrees, temperatures more typical of late November.

The combination of colder temperatures and gusty conditions will make it feel more like Thanksgiving than mid-October.

Could temperatures fall below freezing?

By Sunday morning, temperatures in parts of the region could start out around or below freezing.

Conditions will then begin to moderate. Sunshine will stick around Sunday, with Boston warming to around 54 degrees.

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