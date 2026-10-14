Matthew Farwell trial (live updates): More witnesses to testify about Sandra Birchmore’s death

BOSTON — Testimony in federal court in Boston is set to resume Wednesday morning in the trial of former Stoughton police officer Matthew Farwell, who is charged with killing Sandra Birchmore and her unborn baby.

A Massachusetts State Police trooper is expected to return to the witness stand when court gets underway, with four additional witnesses expected to follow.

Prosecutors allege Farwell killed Birchmore and staged her death to look like a suicide. The defense says Farwell went to Birchmore’s apartment to end their relationship and that Birchmore took her own life.

Jurors heard testimony on Tuesday from Stoughton police detective Heather Cheever, who said she became a mentor to Birchmore.

Cheever told jurors she did not believe it when she learned of Birchmore’s death because Birchmore “never expressed to me that she was ever suicidal.”

Birchmore’s former boss, Cheryl Carlson, also testified Tuesday. Carlson hired Birchmore to work as an instructional assistant in Sharon Public Schools and described her excitement about becoming a mother.

Matthew Farwell, Sandra Birchmore

“It didn’t make sense to me because she was so excited to have that baby. She was so determined to have that baby,” Carlson said.

Carlson told jurors Birchmore was so excited about her pregnancy that “anybody that she came in contact with” knew about it, including students and staff.

Jurors also heard testimony about the discovery of Birchmore’s body.

After Birchmore failed to show up for work following a snowstorm, officers conducted a welfare check at her apartment at Canton Woods. Canton police officer Ensley Cotard testified that he went to the apartment with two other officers and discovered Birchmore’s body in a bedroom with a duffel bag strap around her neck.

Jurors were shown images of Birchmore’s body during the first day of witness testimony.

Another issue emerging in the trial involves a face mask the defense says Farwell wore when entering Birchmore’s apartment. During opening statements, the defense argued Farwell wore the mask to conceal his identity and hide his affair.

Matthew Farwell surveillance video

Prosecutors, however, say three other women who had affairs with Farwell will testify that he did not use a mask to hide his identity. The judge is considering a motion involving that testimony.

Cameras are not permitted inside federal court. Boston 25 News reporter Ryan Breslin will be in court Wednesday providing live updates.

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