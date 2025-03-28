Massachusetts Food Banks Face Devastating $3.3 Million Cut

BOSTON — $3.3 million is now on the chopping block for food banks in Massachusetts.

The Greater Boston Food Bank just learned about the federal cuts from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Greater Boston Food Bank CEO Catherine D’Amato says she’s scrambling to figure out how to fill the new gaps after learning 122,000 cases of food will no longer be delivered here.

“Which that means, orders that have been in the cue that are being expected have been canceled,” said D’Amato.

D’Amato says the food bank relies on the USDA for 17% of its food, especially for the fresh produce, dairy, and poultry.

“It’s a significant amount, it’s the first piece of information that we’ve gotten in terms of impact, so if that food’s not there then families don’t have access,” said D’Amato.

The USDA sent the following statement in response to Boston 25 News:

“There has been no pause in regular TEFAP purchases. The funding that was designated from CCC has been repurposed. The Biden Administration created unsustainable programming and expectations using the Commodity Credit Corporation. Regardless, USDA continues to purchase food for The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP), with over $166 million spent in FY 2025 to date for program requirements. USDA also is using Section 32 purchases to support TEFAP, purchasing over $300 million in various poultry, fish, fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts. USDA recently approved an additional $261 million in Section 32 purchases to provide even more fruits, vegetables, and tree nuts to TEFAP. "

“The products that we know that have been cut include both some of those products still from the COVID-era funding and from other USDA programs,” said D’Amato.

D’Amato says pre-pandemic, 1 in 8 people relied on a food pantry in Massachusetts.

Since COVID, 1 in 3 people are food insecure in the state, and that rate remains the same today.

“At a time when there is rising food insecurity in this state, it’s really concerning to see these cuts at the federal level,” said Ashley Randle, commissioner of the MA Department of Agricultural Resources.

“Hungry people need to be fed, everyone has a right to food, whether it’s a USDA commodity, a state commodity, purchased or donated, that’s the portfolio for us, the sources, any one of those sources can cause disruption,” said D’Amato.

With these federal cuts, the Greater Boston Food Bank is hoping to gather more donations and possibly get assistance from state lawmakers.

If you would like to donate or if you need help getting food, visit: The Greater Boston Food Bank

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group