Mass. approves first-of-its-kind rideshare drivers union; announcement expected today

BOSTON — A historic moment for gig workers is unfolding in Massachusetts, as the state approves what’s being called the nation’s first-ever union for rideshare drivers.

The newly recognized union will represent roughly 70,000 app-based drivers across the Commonwealth, marking a major milestone for workers in the rapidly growing gig economy.

Organizers say the App Drivers Union victory could be one of the largest labor organizing efforts in decades, calling it the biggest since 1941.

The state’s Department of Labor officially recognized the union over the weekend, following a 2024 ballot measure in which Massachusetts voters approved allowing rideshare drivers to opt into union representation.

The effort to organize drivers statewide took about a year and a half.

While supporters say the union will improve wages, benefits, and working conditions, opponents have raised concerns about potential downsides — including higher costs for riders and reduced flexibility for drivers.

Now, attention turns to what comes next: negotiations with major rideshare companies.

One Uber driver with more than a decade of experience says forming the union is just the beginning.

“We have a new challenge now. We accomplished. We are happy. We had the union. Now we need the other challenge. We need to bargain correctly,” said driver Juan Felipe. “We need all the drivers to get our support.”

Both Uber and Lyft say they are prepared to bargain in good faith with the newly recognized union.

Governor Maura Healey is expected to speak about the development later today.

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