6 Mass. communities asking judge for relief as trash worker strike continues

SALEM, Mass. — Six Massachusetts communities impacted by the ongoing Teamsters-Republic Services strike plan to file a complaint in Salem Superior Court on Thursday morning, seeking relief from public health problems caused by the waste collection company’s “failure to adequately collect trash and recycling.”

Beverly Mayor Mike Cahill notified town residents of the plan on Wednesday night.

“We have also provided notice to Republic of Beverly’s intention to assess liquidated damages for trash and recycling not picked up and/or delayed in pickup and will withhold these amounts from our next scheduled payment,” Cahill stated.

Since July 1, waste collection in 14 communities, mostly on the North Shore, has been disrupted after 450 Republic Services employees went on strike for better pay and health benefits.

The Massachusetts towns affected by the strike are:

Peabody

Manchester-by-the-Sea

Gloucester

Wakefield

Marblehead

Malden

Beverly

Danvers

North Reading

Lynnfield

Swampscott

Arlington

Watertown

Canton

Negotiations between Republic Services and Teamsters Local 25 Union resumed last Friday, but no agreement has been reached yet. On Tuesday, the two sides walked away from the bargaining table having made “little progress” on a deal to end the work stoppage.

Teamsters have been demanding better wages and benefits. They say Tuesday’s discussions lasted 12 hours, with Republic refusing to negotiate health insurance.

Republic Services communicated via email that they plan to meet with the Teamsters again tomorrow, expressing hope to reach an agreement.

The blame game has intensified in recent days, with Republic Services alleging “unlawful and dangerous conduct” by Teamsters.

While Republic Services claims its wage offer is higher than local competitors, Teamsters says the trash company has “continued to show its lack of credibility and good faith bargaining.”

The ongoing strike and delayed waste collection has now prompted Beverly and other affected communities to seek legal action, highlighting the urgency of resolving the dispute.

Cahill said “most of the past week’s backlog of trash” was picked up Wednesday, but Tuesday’s trash routes remained lined with filled garbage cans and recycling bins.

