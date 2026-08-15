Traffic alert: Boat shuts down parts of Interstate 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — Parts of I-93 Southbound are shut down after a multi-vehicle crash, one carrying a boat, in Medford.

According to Mass. State Police troopers responded to mile marker 21.4 around 9:40 PM to reports of a crash.

Troopers say that a boat and a trailer were involved in the crash, which blocked the left two travel lanes. An additional vehicle blocked the right two lanes farther down the road.

“Traffic is currently getting by; multiple tows are en route to remove the vehicles,” according to state police.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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