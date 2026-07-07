21-year-old Massachusetts man facing child pornography charges

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A 21-year-old Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges in connection with an investigation into child sexual abuse material, authorities announced Tuesday.

Bradley Collins, of East Bridgewater, was slated to be arraigned Tuesday on charges of two counts of possession of child pornography and distribution of material of a child in a sexual act, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

East Bridgewater detectives launched an investigation in June after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force regarding the online activity of resident, later identified as Collins, online activity, according to the East Bridgewater Police Department.

On July 1, police say detectives obtained a search warrant for electronic devices believed to be in Collins’ possession. Police executed the warrant and seized two electronic devices from his residence.

Collins was taken into custody following the search.

“Cases involving the exploitation of children are among the most disturbing crimes our investigators encounter,” East Bridgewater Police Chief Jenkins said in a statement. “We appreciate the assistance of our law enforcement partners, including Massachusetts State Police. We are committed to working with them to identify offenders, protect children and hold those responsible fully accountable.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

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