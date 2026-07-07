Adam Sandler visits popular New England ice cream shop after officiating Taylor Swift’s wedding

GILFORD, N.H. — Actor and comedian Adam Sandler was spotted at a popular New England ice cream shop over the weekend, just hours after he officiated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding at Madison Square Garden.

Sandler, who grew up in New Hampshire, returned to his home state on the Fourth of July and visited Sawyer’s Dairy Bar on Lake Shore Road in Gilford, near Lake Winnipesaukee.

Sandler snapped selfies with fans and staff while at Sawyer’s.

In a Facebook post, the ice cream shop wrote, “A Fourth of July we will never forget - look who stopped by Sawyer’s for some ice cream last night! Big thank you to Adam Sandler for the visit!”

Sandler, a close friend of Swift and Kelce, was among the slew of celebrities at the couple’s New York City wedding on Friday.

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