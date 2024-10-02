Mass. teen extradited from Dominican Republic to face judge after deadly shooting at Market Basket

SALEM, Mass. — A teenager charged with murder after a deadly shooting at a Massachusetts supermarket, who was extradited from the Dominican Republic in July, is scheduled to face a judge on Monday.

Adrian Pena, 18, of Lynn, will be arraigned for the fatal shooting of Kai Burgos, 17, of Lynn, that happened in the parking lot of Market Basket at 40 Federal St. in Lynn on June 15.

Pena will be arraigned in Superior Court in Salem. He is charged with murder and carrying a firearm without a license.

Pena was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Dominican Republic on July 16. After extradition, he was initially arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Miami prior to being returned to Massachusetts.

Police investigating large crime scene at Market Basket in Lynn

“We look forward to prosecuting this case to achieve justice, and hopefully some measure of peace, for Kai Burgos’ family,” Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker said in a statement in July.

“The perseverance and determination of law enforcement in this case speaks to their dedication in pursuit of a just outcome and to the safety of our community,” Tucker said.

On June 15, Lynn police officers responding to a report of a shooting in the Federal Street parking lot of Market Basket found Burgos suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car that had rolled into an adjacent ravine, prosecutors said.

Burgos was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group