Suspect in deadly shooting at Mass. Market Basket arrested in Dominican Republic, DA says

LYNN, Mass. — A young man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting at a Massachusetts Market Basket in June was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service in the Dominican Republic last week, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Adrian Pena, 18, of Lynn, will be arraigned on a fugitive from justice charge in Miami before being returned to Massachusetts to face charges in the death of 17-year-old Kai Burgos, also of Lynn, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

“We look forward to prosecuting this case to achieve justice, and hopefully some measure of peace, for Kai Burgos’ family,” Tucker said in a statement. “The perseverance and determination of law enforcement in this case speaks to their dedication in pursuit of a just outcome and to the safety of our community.”

Lynn police officers responding to a report of a shooting in the 40 Federal Street parking lot of Market Basket on June 15 found Burgos suffering from a gunshot wound inside a crashed car that had rolled into an adjacent ravine, Tucker’s office noted.

Burgos was rushed to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Market Basket shooting

The Lynn Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit, and law enforcement officials in the Dominican Republic worked in collaboration on an investigation that led to Pena’s arrest on July 16.

“This arrest demonstrates our commitment to hold accountable those who commit acts of violence in our community,” Lynn Police Chief Chris Reddy said in a statement. “I am grateful for the tremendous work of the Lynn Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, the Office of District Attorney Paul Tucker, and our partners at the U.S. Marshals Service.”

MSP Colonel John E. Mawn added, “The Massachusetts State Police remain focused on securing justice for victims of violent crime by thoroughly investigating and apprehending perpetrators, wherever they may be. We appreciate the many partners who collaborated to locate this fugitive abroad. This successful operation illustrates our unwavering commitment to those we swear to protect.”

It wasn’t immediately clear when Pena will face a judge in Massachusetts.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group