Beloved New Hampshire cardiologist killed in fiery crash

CONCORD, N.H. — A beloved New Hampshire cardiologist was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Concord.

According to police, officers responded to the area of 110 Fisk Road around 9:21 p.m. for a report of a crash.

When first responders arrived, they found a vehicle off the roadway and engulfed in flames.

The fire was extinguished, but the driver, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was identified as 51-year-old Shahab Moosavi of Concord, New Hampshire.

Moosavi was an interventional cardiologist and a member of Concord Hospital’s medical staff.

“Dr. Moossavi was a dedicated physician who made a meaningful difference in the lives of his patients and the colleagues who worked alongside him. His loss is deeply felt throughout our health system, particularly among our cardiovascular team and others who worked closely with him,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We want to reassure Dr. Moossavi’s patients and their families that their care remains a priority, and our cardiovascular team is committed to ensuring continuity of care during this difficult time. Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, children, family, friends, and colleagues. We ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve this heartbreaking loss.”

Concord police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (603) 225-8600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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