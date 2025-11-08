Mass. State Police troopers help woman struck in traffic deliver baby on I-93

MILTON, Mass. — A routine traffic jam turned into a life-changing moment on Friday evening when Massachusetts State Troopers and EMS personnel helped deliver a baby on the side of Interstate 93.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., troopers responded to a call for assistance from a couple whose vehicle was stuck in traffic on I-93 north in Milton. The woman was in active labor, and time was critical.

Troopers quickly located the vehicle near the Granite Avenue ramp and coordinated with EMS crews, who arrived on scene and safely delivered the baby right there on the highway.

With both mother and newborn in stable condition, troopers provided an escort for the ambulance through heavy traffic to Boston Medical Center.

The Massachusetts State Police congratulated the couple on the birth of their child and expressed gratitude to EMS partners for their swift and skilled response.

