Mass. State Police trooper seriously injured in hit-and-run crash out of the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The Massachusetts State Trooper who was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver during a traffic stop in Chicopee last week is out of the hospital and on the road to recovery.

Sean Clark has been released from Baystate Medical Center and into a physical rehabilitation facility where he will continue to mend, Massachusetts State Police told Boston 25 News on Monday.

“On behalf of Trooper Clark, we would like to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes for him and his family,” Massachusetts State Police stated. “We continue to wish Trooper Clark the best in his recovery and remind all drivers to remember to move over when they see a first responder on the side of the road.”

Massachusetts State Police Colonel Geoffrey Noble said Tuesday morning that the suspected driver had been taken into custody.

