Mass. State Police investigating after car fell from overpass in Leominster

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — State troopers are investigating a serious crash after a vehicle fell from an overpass in Leominster.

According to Mass. State Police, troopers responded to Route 2 East after a vehicle fell onto Nashua Street.

Additionally, Worcester County State Police Detective Unit, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, as well as Leominster Police and Fire were also called to the scene.

At this time, there is no information on the condition of the occupants in the vehicle or how many were inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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