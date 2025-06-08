Mass. state police cruiser crashes while responding to call in Sterling

STERLING, Mass. — A Massachusetts State Police cruiser crashed while responding to a call in Sterling on Saturday night.

According to state police, a little before 4 p.m. a crashed during an emergency response to a separate crash on Interstate 190 south in Sterling.

Preliminary information indicates that the cruiser hydroplaned and subsequently rolled over.

The Trooper-operator suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to the hospital for evaluation.

The crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group